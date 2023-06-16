David Wood Sells 104,707 Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider David Wood sold 104,707 shares of Wickes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.61), for a total value of £135,072.03 ($169,009.05).

Wickes Group Stock Performance

WIX opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.56) on Friday. Wickes Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 111.10 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.36). The stock has a market cap of £323.77 million, a PE ratio of 959.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.50.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,461.54%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Further Reading

