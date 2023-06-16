Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 426,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $512.02. 340,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $514.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

