Decred (DCR) Reaches Market Cap of $212.23 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $14.13 or 0.00053974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $212.23 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00020165 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,023,867 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

