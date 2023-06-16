DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $598,912.23

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $598,912.23 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00055480 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00105713 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00034071 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019960 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,422 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

