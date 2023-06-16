DeepOnion Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $598,808.86 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00055421 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00105830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00021514 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000444 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,344 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.