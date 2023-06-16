Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAL. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

DAL stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

