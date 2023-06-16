Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSTG. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,639. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $2,927,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,238,000 after buying an additional 557,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

