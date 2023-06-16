Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.35.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $495.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.81.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

