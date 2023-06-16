Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

