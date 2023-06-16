Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $86.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

