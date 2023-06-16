Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $53.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

