Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

