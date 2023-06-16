DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 2,115 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00.

DXCM traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.98. 4,230,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 181.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $131.24.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

