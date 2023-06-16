Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $26.74 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.87). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

