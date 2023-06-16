Diametric Capital LP Buys New Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 718,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.