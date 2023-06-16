Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,409 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Down 0.4 %

CNXC opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $82.32 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.