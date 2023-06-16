Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,409 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Stock Down 0.4 %
CNXC opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $82.32 and a 12 month high of $151.82.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
