Diametric Capital LP Cuts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $11,946,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $69.88 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

