Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,109 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.