Diametric Capital LP Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,785 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1,226.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 210,316 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

