Diametric Capital LP Invests $415,000 in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 113,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of ASC opened at $12.77 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

