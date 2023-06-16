Diametric Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $43.99 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

