Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Holdings Lowered by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,450 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,876,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,683,011 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,258,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,701,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.30 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

