Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 339,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,382. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $949.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

