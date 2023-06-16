Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.09

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 216258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $927.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

