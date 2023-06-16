Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.49. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 12,167,196 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.