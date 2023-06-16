Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

