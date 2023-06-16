Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Increased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $33,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,578. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

