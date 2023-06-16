Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DMZPY stock remained flat at $15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

