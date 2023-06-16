Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 568.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
DPZUF remained flat at $33.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $35.21.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
