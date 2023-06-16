Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 568.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

DPZUF remained flat at $33.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

