Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.89.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $325.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.45. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

