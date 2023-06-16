Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $504.99 million and a P/E ratio of -47.94. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,782.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,691,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,226.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,700 shares of company stock worth $729,421. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

