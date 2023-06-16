Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.93. 46,921,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,968. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

