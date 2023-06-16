Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,786,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50.
  • On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.
  • On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.
  • On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.93. 46,921,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,968. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.