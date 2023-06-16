E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $904.61

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$904.61 and traded as low as C$900.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$900.05, with a volume of 112 shares.

E-L Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$904.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$906.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.14.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported C$80.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 157.87% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of C$470.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

