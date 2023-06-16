Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Stephens

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

ESTE stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

