East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,427. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

