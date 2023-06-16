Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,707. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

