eCash (XEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.60 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. eCash has a market cap of $381.58 million and $2.60 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,503.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.65 or 0.00406429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00098280 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,416,504,673,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

