ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.95

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.95 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 59962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

ECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.98. The company has a market cap of C$737.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2176271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

