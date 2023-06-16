EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.81. EHang shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 270,634 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
