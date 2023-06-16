EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.81. EHang shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 270,634 shares traded.

EHang Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its position in shares of EHang by 20.3% in the first quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,044,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after buying an additional 513,930 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of EHang by 73.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 386,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EHang by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

