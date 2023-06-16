EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires Shares of 24,080 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,149,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 881,447 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,399,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $57.77. 843,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,778. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

