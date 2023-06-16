EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.54. 98,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,061. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

