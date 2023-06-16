EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

