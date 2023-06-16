EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 3,257 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 154,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.03. 284,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,082. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

