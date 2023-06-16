EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Purchases Shares of 4,270 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QLD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.87. 1,180,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,330. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

