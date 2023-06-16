EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 443,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,299. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

