Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Down 1.0 %

Elastic stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Elastic by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,308,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.