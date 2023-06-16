Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,319 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.0% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $193,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $456.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.61 and a 200 day moving average of $370.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.
In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
