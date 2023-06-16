Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $454.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.61 and a 200-day moving average of $370.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $456.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock worth $500,628,978. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

