ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.18

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $11.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0397199 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

