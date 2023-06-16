Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Down 0.2%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.76. 911,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 551,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $8,898,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

